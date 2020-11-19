Local vendors are launching a new online Christmas craft market this month. (Photo submitted)

Online craft fair launched

The 100 Mile House Online Christmas Craft Fair to be held Nov. 27-29.

Local vendors are launching a new online Christmas craft market this month after the 5th annual outdoor Christmas market at the 108 Heritage site was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 100 Mile House Online Christmas Craft Fair will be held from 5 p.m. Nov. 27 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov 29 on Facebook. Shoppers interested in the event should join the site, where they will be able to shop locally for everything from pet products to crocheted crafts, Tupperware, wooden signs, herbals and unique jewelry.

“I love supporting local businesses, that’s why I wanted to try this,” said organizer Amy Hendry, an emergency nurse who runs Cariboo Acres Crochet on the side. “I think everybody in town is having trouble getting to craft fairs because there are so few of them.”

The event will include about 22 vendors, who will post their wares on the Facebook wall. Those interested can then order a product and make arrangements with the vendor for payment, pickup or shipping. Hendry encourages shoppers to give the event a try, saying she is also looking at hosting a spring craft fair.

“It’s important to support local small businesses, especially this year,” she said. “Everyone is feeling the effects of COVID. Every time you make a purchase from a business everyone literally does the happy dance.”

