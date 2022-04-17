Nominations sought for Citizen of the Year

The award is handed out annually by the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce

Nominations are open for the South Cariboo 2021 Citizen of the Year.

The award, handed out annually by the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, aims to honour local residents who exhibit passion and determination through community-building efforts.

According to chamber president Donna Barnett, there are many hard-working people throughout the community who are deserving of the honour.

“Everyone should take a good look around their communities, there are so many people who have done so much for the South Cariboo,” Barnett said. “Nothing is a better honour than being nominated as a citizen of the year, as far as I’m concerned.”

Each year, the chamber receives anywhere from five to 10 submissions for Citizen of the Year, Barnett said, noting that a panel of past winners will come together to review the nominations and make a selection.

The award will be presented to the top nominee at a Community Appreciation event planned for June 4 at Centennial Park.

Anyone wishing to nominate someone from the community can do so by downloading a form from the chamber’s website – www.southcariboochamber.org – being sure to include as much information about the nominee’s community contributions as possible.

The deadline for submissions – which can be emailed, mailed or dropped off at the chamber office on Birch Avenue – is May 16.

Nomination forms are also available at the chamber office or 100 Mile Free Press.

In addition to honouring the Citizen of the Year, the festivities on June 4 will also thank local firefighters, search and rescue, Emergency Support Services, police and paramedics, Barnett said.

Live music and the duck race fundraiser, held by the 100 Mile House Wranglers, will also take place.



