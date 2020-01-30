Nominations open for South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards

Preparation is beginning to shape up for the 26th annual South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards.

According to Robyn Angus, executive director of the Chamber, the event – set for March 7 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall – is open to the public. Tickets are being sold for $65 each or $490 that seats a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Donex Pharmacy or the Chamber office.

“It should be a wonderful evening,” said Angus. “We are really looking forward to it.”

Recently, awards have been presented as a framed piece of artwork created by a local artist. This year, Neil Pinkett was selected to create a piece of artwork for the award.

“He has created a special piece that will not be seen prior to the awards night.”

Nominations are now open for any business or organization in the South Cariboo. Angus says nominations can be cast online at www.southcariboochamber.org, on Facebook, in-person at the chamber office or check page A5 of this week’s 100 Mile Free Press.

Some of the categories include the Age-Friendly Business Award, People’s Choice Business Excellence Award, Tourism Award, Best New Business 2019, Greatest Improvement and more.

Nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year can be made as well. The deadline for nominations is Feb 7.

“The business excellence awards give a chance to involve the community in showing their support of the businesses that they support throughout the year,” said Angus. “It gives people who are new to the community a chance to see the great work the businesses do and have to offer.”

The top four nominees will be announced on Feb. 10 with voting for the top four available online from March 2 to 6. Winners will be announced the night of the event. The event will include live entertainment, dinner, a cash bar and a silent auction.

