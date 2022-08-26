Nights in the Cariboo featured in new show

Patsy Granberg stands next to her acrylic painting, Freya, in the Cariboo by Night show. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Patsy Granberg stands next to her acrylic painting, “Freya,” in the “Cariboo by Night” show. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Patsy Granberg stands next to her acrylic painting, “Freya,” in the “Cariboo by Night” show. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Visitor in the Yard” by Bobbie Crane. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Harmony” by Tracy McAvity. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Cayman and Friends Island Turtle” by Cheryl Gauthier. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) In the Midnight Skies by Bobbie Crane. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Follow Me” by Kathy Crawshay. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Cariboo Sunset” by Karen Simundson. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Winter Moon” by Olaug Jaenicke. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Reflected Moon” by Patsy Granberg. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Nightfall” by Neil Pinkett. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Star Gazing” by Susan Kruse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Cariboo Night by the Campfire” by Sheryl Fremlin. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Evening Anglers” by Penny Bailey. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Sunset Glow” by Barb McClusky. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Moonlight Shimmer” by Tracy McAvity. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “The Falls” by Jess Thomas. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Chasm” by Jess Thomas. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Poppies in a Meadow” by Sheryl Fremlin. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “In Bloom” by Barb McClusky. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Seismic” by Barb McClusky. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Kalamalka Sunset” by Olaug Jaenicke. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Having Snack” by Katalin Kovacs. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Camp Robber” by Katalin Kovacs. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Ashcroft Desert Hills” by Leslie Ginther. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Set Sail” by Carol Munro. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Floral Mix” by Penny Bailey. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Floral Mix” by Penny Bailey. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “The Count” by Penny Bailey. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “The Wise One” by Leslie Ginther. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Bridge Creek” by Olaug Jaenicke. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Day Hikers” by Kathy Crawshay. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Cariboo Hygge” by Kathy Crawshay. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “My Squad” by Kathy Crawshay. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) “Old Fishing Boat” by Katalin Kovacs. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) ”Peaceful Retreat” by Cheryl Gauthier. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild celebrated an exploration of different colours and light for their newest show, “Cariboo by Night.”

The show started July 28, and runs until Sept. 10 at Parkside Gallery, open Tuesday to Saturday10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seventeen members from the CAG took part in the show, producing 92 paintings. Artists contributed between two and eight pieces with a minimum of one themed entry in line with Cariboo by Night.

Penny Bailey, an artist with five acrylic pieces in the show, said, “I feel we have a really diverse show. From land and lake sunsets to outdoor activities and night silhouettes, everyone’s take on the theme is different. Each artist is also able to submit up to seven more pieces on any subject, so work varies from scenic to birds and animals, to farm scenes and figurative work.”

Patsy Granberg, president of the CAG and the South Cariboo Arts and Cultural Society said the show is going well so far. “I’ve had people stopping who say this is a stop every year while they’re on route to this or that holiday destination, so they make it part of their journey.”

She said every year they bring in new artists, and there are some really accomplished new artists in the group that bring a lot of style and new insights.

“I think it’s great,” said the 15-year CAG member. “I say it every year but this is one of the best. You can really see the progression of each artist in their particular style and expression.”

Jessica Thomas, who entered five acrylic paintings in the show, said she was really impressed and inspired, and many of the beautiful pieces had already sold.

“I’ve put forward some paintings that I’m really proud of, and I can see how much I’ve grown even from last year,” she said. “It’s so great to have this opportunity for everyone to show off their new work, and I love to see what everyone else has been working on.

Granberg said she has an interest in life drawing, but she also put a couple of oil paintings and acrylic paintings in the show to fit with the theme.

The subject matter varies. Bailey describes her piece, Evening Anglers, as “a silhouette of two figures fishing lakeside at twilight.” Her other entries are a water scene with reflections, a mother hen with her chicks, a small floral and a sunflower and bee combo titled Humble Bumble.

Thomas said she chose a different image for her contribution to the theme.

“My paintings are landscapes in vivid colours and a few scenes of joyful memories: jumping into a lake, flatbed falls in tumbler ridge, and snowshoeing with my dad,” said Thomas.

READ MORE: Cariboo Artists Guild supports all artists

Bailey said they hope a lot of visitors come and enjoy the show. “Even repeat visitors, because if a painting sells and the buyer needs to take it before the end of the exhibit, the artist has the option of hanging another work in its place, so the show is evolving, in a way, as the weeks go by.”

Even if you don’t spend money, Granberg invites the community spend their time looking at the art.

“Considering the fact that out of towners make this a stop, if you’re local, I would recommend that you take a few moments,” Granberg said. “The gallery is here. It’s a free resource. It’s for everybody.”



lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net

