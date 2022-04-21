New TNRL program allower library users borrow a guitar for six weeks

The new program is in collaboration with Riversong Guitars

Residents in the Thompson Nicola Regional District will now have the option to check out guitars at their local library.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has partnered with Riversong Guitars to offer users the chance to learn to play music through a guitar lending program.

“For me, it’s a symbol of innovation, it’s a symbol of Kamloops, it’s a symbol of our area and guitars really do save lives,” said Mike Miltimore Riversong Guitars CEO.

The guitars available for rent are the only of their kind in the industry, he added, with a neck that runs through the body which allows adjustment of the string height for anyone to play comfortably.

Folks can borrow a guitar for up to six weeks through the new system. There is also content available on the TNRL website to help people learn to play from beginner to expert and in various music styles.

Two styles of guitars will be available to rent -the Dreadnought and the Grand Auditorium – both designed by Riversong Guitars.

Judy Moore, chief librarian of the TNRL, said the discussion started about two years ago and she is excited to see the plan finally come to fruition.

“This program aims to increase access in our communities for residents who want to play or learn to play guitar.”



