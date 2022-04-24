New summer market starting in Forest Grove

Becky Robertson is looking to put Forest Grove back on the map with its own weekly market.

As a cashier at the Forest Grove General Store, Robertson has gotten to know her community well over the last 13 years. To attract more people to the community, she decided to start “knocking on doors” and start the first Forest Grove Market.

“Working at the store I get to meet a lot of people. I meet new people, old people and we’ve been in lockdown for two years so now everyone needs to get out and meet some new people and old friends,” Robertson said. “We have a lot of artists and musicians out here and no one knows what everyone does so I thought ‘hey let’s try and throw a market together in the summertime.”

Robertson said she has around a dozen different crafters, bakers, farmers and local artisans lined up for the market, which is slated to be held in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261’s parking lot. The first market will be Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and runs every Saturday until Sept. 3.

Vendors must pay a $15 rental fee and will have to provide their own tables. The only requirement for vendors is that they live between Gateway and Mahood Lake.

Any money raised at the market will be donated to a local non-profit of the vendors’ and market-goers’ choice.

“My objective is to try to do something for the community here,” Robertson said. “The response so far has been wonderful. A lot of people are telling me that the idea is exactly what they’ve been looking for. We need something out here to draw people, to get them exploring and see what we have to offer.”

Robertson said she hopes visitors to the market will take the opportunity to check out the lakes, resorts and hiking trails nearby.

Robertson, who enjoys wet felting and crafting copper jewelry, plans to sell some of her slippers, scarves, mitts, hats and jewelry at the market.

For more info or to book a spot, call Robertson at 250-706-3701.

