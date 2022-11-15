New recycling box installed at Mountain Spruce Community Centre

New recycling box at Mountain Spruce Community Centre, Sulfurous Lake (Submitted photo) New sign identifying the 30-acre Mountain Spruce Community Park. (Submitted photo) Collage of entrants in the Interlakes Horse Club’s Halloween contest. (Submitted photo)

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society’s (MSCC) new executive is off to a flying start with a new recycling box at the community centre, now ready for use.

And, on top of that, there is a beautiful new sign complete with graphics and the logo, at Mountain Spruce Community Park at the intersection of Mahood Lake and Burgess Roads.

Special thanks go to summer residents, Duolynx Design and Print; John and Lynne Dick, Dave Scott and Greg Wray for their hard work in the creation, assembly and installation of these worthy additions.

Sadly, Interlakes Horse Club was forced to cancel their Halloween costume party due to high winds. But that did not stop the wonderful costumes being recognized and awarded prizes: Most mystical: Gaia Volonte; Most magical: Allie Gauvin; Most scary: Sabrina Veninga, witch; Most creative: Kyra Ball; Most unique: Annie Gauvin; Most silly: Selene Ball; Most fun: Trinity, Dorothy and her Lion; Most artistic: Alaina Ball; Most natural: Sage Veninga, flower girl.

The club noted their gratitude to Shelly Durand of The Country Pedlar for helping to make the very difficult decisions!

