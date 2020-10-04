New playground, events, at Interlakes

A new playground has been installed at the Interlakes Community Centre. (Maggie Benzing, submitted photo)

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) has recently opened the long-awaited playground, but remember it is unsupervised. Designed for children aged three to 12, it requires adult supervision.

Masks or face shields are mandatory for all ICC activities. Enjoy yoga on Mondays; pickleball on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; new, stretching, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; board games on Tuesdays; and walking club and quilting on Wednesdays.

Deb of South Cariboo Footcare will be available Thursdays, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. Call 250-593-4869 to make your appointment. For Foot & Hand Reflexology with Bonnie, call her at 1 604-202-6788 to reserve a spot.

New this season is “House Church,” every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On all four Mondays in October, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the church will show the series “Chosen.” Admission is free but due to COVID restrictions pre-registration is required: call 250-593-4869.

READ MORE: Time to monkey around at the Interlakes

Due to B.C.’s increasing COVID cases, duplicate bridge, poker and KidSpace are not coming back for the time being.

Hallowe’en is “on” at ICC, with fireworks and a bonfire at their ball grounds. Hot drinks, chili and hotdogs will be available from the kitchen window but the hall will remain closed.

FoodSafe and Serving it Right do now expire, regardless of what your pass says. You can take both on-line, and ICC will reimburse those who work in their kitchen. Please ensure that yours are renewed.

Long-time residents extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Reg Birch, who passed away Aug. 29, at the age of 93. Well-known and respected, Reg and his late wife, Ina, lived at Bridge Lake for over four decades before moving into town.

The Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) are hosting a special course at ICC on Oct. 21 and 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with well-known instructor Dianne Jansen of Diversity Quilting in Pritchard. Masks or face shields are mandatory.

Beginner quilters who are not members are welcome and should bring their sewing machines. The $40 per day cost for non-members must be prepaid at ICC on Oct. 7 or 14. Oct. 7 is a regular LCQ session, while Oct. 14 is for Community Quilting.

At 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21, Emergency Response Personnel were called to a car in the ditch on Mahood Lake Road, only to find it loaded to the hilt with empty cans.

Mahood Lake Corridor residents are reminded that the Emergency Fire Egress route is STRICTLY for evacuation, and must not be used as a short cut or for any other purpose. If residents refuse to comply, it could well become lock-gated.

Happy birthday today to Pete Bonter and to Larry Davies and Tony Eades. Congratulations to two long-married couples on very special wedding anniversaries: Sharon and Jim Chislett’s 60th and Marsha and Dennis McCoy’s 50th.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.