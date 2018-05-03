Pat Findlay guides the table into place while Greg Flannery moves it. Al Jones photo.

New picnic table in Lone Butte

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte area

In the afternoon on Monday, April 23 Pat Findlay from Sitka Log Homes delivered the final new ten seat log picnic table to Water Tower Park / Rest Station in Lone Butte.

With the help of local resident Greg Flannery and his tractor, the assembled and already oiled table was carried to the concrete slab by the caboose. The table weighs over five hundred pounds but was gently put in place.

The Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) was having difficulty obtaining a log picnic table but Sitka Log Homes had made a few over the winter and they still have a few left if anyone is interested. The LBHA thanks Brad Johnson for the free delivery and Greg Flannery for always being there with a helping hand.

Residents will notice lots of activity in Water Tower Park as members of the LBHA get Water Tower Park ready for the season opening on May 25.

The roof on the water tower and the speeder shed is overdue for replacement and the well is being upgraded, with water line being extended to reach the caboose, for watering the lawns.

The caboose museum legacy 150 project is proceeding as well, with the 1947 caboose undergoing renovations to have it ready to open to the public for Lone Butte Rocks on July 14th this summer.

School activities

Horse Lake Elementary School (HLES) is busy planning the last two months of school activities including field trips and the cross country run where 60 HLES students will be travelling to Mile 108 Elementary on May 10.

On May 18, the school is conducting a S.T.E.M. challenge (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) where students can attend the activities that interest them, and the school is requesting parent volunteers for the afternoon. Please call the school at 250-395-4572.

