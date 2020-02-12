Professional practice leader Timothy Palma (left) and medical radiation technologist Amy Dykstra (right) pose for a picture with the new X-ray chair along with the South Cariboo Health Foundation’s Kathy Coleopy, Brenda Devine and Chris Nickless. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

New pediatric X-ray chair at 100 Mile hospital

Chair is designed to keep children secure during chest X-rays

The 100 Mile District General hospital has a new pediatric chair to do chest X-rays.

“We can do chest X-ray more efficiently and get the babies more secure,” says professional practice leader Timothy Palma. The South Cariboo Health Foundation purchased the unit which costs about $6,000.

“It’s for the security of the baby, that’s the number one thing. That’s why we asked the foundation to help us with this because we [didn’t] have one here in 100 Mile and there’s a lot of kids. We want good pictures so we can get a better diagnosis of the babies’ chest.”

In the first month of usage, they’ve used it six times, says Palma.

“We’re more confident now because the baby is secure and we can do the job faster.”

The chair is fairly easy to use and doesn’t leave any artifacts on the picture, says Palma, adding that he’s not seen too many tears so far.

Palma added it’s nice to have the modern one and that the old school models looked like a blender.

The chair can be used for children between about one and four years old.

“I would like to thank the foundation for giving us this equipment and the hospital and the community.”

The South Cariboo Health Foundation is a local charitable foundation that was created to support local community health facilities and health projects and to ensure that money raised or donated in the area remains in the community.

100 Mile Wranglers donate $507 to local Hospice Palliative Care Society

