New nozzles for WL/GL volunteer fire department

The practice use of one of the new nozzles piercing a training wall built by their training officer, Guy Poliseno.(Submitted photo)

The Watch Lake – North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department has just acquired two piercing nozzles. Since the Department has been classed as an exterior attack fire department by WorkSafeBC, the members are not allowed to enter a burning structure.

To assist the team in extinguishing an internal structure fire, the piercing nozzles allow the firefighters to breach an exterior wall and spray water into the structure where there is no external access to the flames.

A continuous flow of water is pumped to the nozzle from an attending fire truck.

