New multi-media marketing consultant joins Free Press

Sabrina Ede, the 100 Mile Free Press’ new multi-media marketing consultant, is looking forward to forging bonds with the business community.

No stranger to the newspaper game, Ede comes to the Free Press after working for Black Press for three years, most recently at the Vernon Morning Star. Born in Vernon, she’s moved around the province, from Clearwater to Kamloops, and in that time earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and new venture creation.

“My goal is to help the businesses be successful and help them with whatever they need in terms of their marketing. I’m really in it because I love small businesses and I love helping people and I find that sharing my knowledge is the best way to help people,” Ede said.

She and her husband recently moved to 100 Mile House after he got a job in the area. She said it was an added bonus that she got to move within the company as she loved her job in Vernon.

Ede says her goal in 100 Mile House is to connect with as many businesses as possible and help them prosper. Seeing them succeed as a result of an ad she sells or a piece of advice she gives truly brings her joy.

When she’s not in the office, Ede cares for two cats that she loves and enjoys spending time exploring the outdoors with her husband. While she’s not a big fan of snow, she said she’s learning to like it.

“I’m very excited to be working in this community, everyone is super welcoming so far and very nice.”

