The new Interlakes fire truck, which arrived on Dec. 19. Diana Forster photo.

By Diana Forster

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department’s beautiful and brand new fire truck came from Fort Garry Fire Trucks in Saskatchewan, arriving here on Dec. 19. It has a 1000 imperial gallon water tank on board and three foam discharges. It requires a crew of five and will be deployed from Firehall #1 on Sheridan Lake West Road.

Sympathies

Residents were saddened to learn of the Dec. 12 passing of Roy Tomlinson at the age of 89. One of the originators and longtime president of Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCC), Roy was a strong voice for all things environmental and will be deeply missed.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Olga and their family.

Ladies Night

Ladies Night at MSCC has been changed to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. So join us tonight with your beverage and appy, and enjoy the company.

Valentine’s Dinner

The Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is holding a Family Valentine’s Dinner/Dance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Enjoy a lasagna dinner, and music by The Class Mates. Adults pay $10; children aged 12 and under pay $5. Tickets are available at The Country Pedlar and Interlakes RONA.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

– Call 250-593-4869 to see if space remains for Jan. 13 for cooking lesson/meal at the ICC.

– The Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Call 250-593-4070 for venue.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the ICC.

– Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and Interlakes Community Centre Society will hold their annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.