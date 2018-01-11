The new Interlakes fire truck, which arrived on Dec. 19. Diana Forster photo.

New Interlakes fire truck

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

By Diana Forster

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department’s beautiful and brand new fire truck came from Fort Garry Fire Trucks in Saskatchewan, arriving here on Dec. 19. It has a 1000 imperial gallon water tank on board and three foam discharges. It requires a crew of five and will be deployed from Firehall #1 on Sheridan Lake West Road.

Sympathies

Residents were saddened to learn of the Dec. 12 passing of Roy Tomlinson at the age of 89. One of the originators and longtime president of Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCC), Roy was a strong voice for all things environmental and will be deeply missed.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Olga and their family.

Ladies Night

Ladies Night at MSCC has been changed to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. So join us tonight with your beverage and appy, and enjoy the company.

Valentine’s Dinner

The Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is holding a Family Valentine’s Dinner/Dance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Enjoy a lasagna dinner, and music by The Class Mates. Adults pay $10; children aged 12 and under pay $5. Tickets are available at The Country Pedlar and Interlakes RONA.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

– Call 250-593-4869 to see if space remains for Jan. 13 for cooking lesson/meal at the ICC.

– The Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Call 250-593-4070 for venue.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the ICC.

– Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and Interlakes Community Centre Society will hold their annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Previous story
Community Year in Review – July to Dec.
Next story
An ongoing struggle with poverty

Just Posted

Abattoir is on the block

Mobile slaughterhouse needs operator by Jan. 29 or it goes back to government

Morning Jan. 11: The cold weather is back, limited visibility in some spots

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

UPDATED: Highway 97 reopens in both directions following fatal crash

Motor vehicle incident in morning results in fatality

Morning Jan. 10: More snow this morning, flurries in the afternoon but with some breaks

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Williams Lake suspects charged in Clinton hit and run

A Clinton business owner escaped with a few scrapes after being victim of a hit and run Friday

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Royal B.C. Museum nominates Indigenous music collection for UNESCO program

Ida Halpern was passionate about the songs of British Columbia’s Indigenous people

Male MPs, staff are bystanders to sexual misconduct, former staffer says

A staffer recalls when an NDP MP kissed her on the job

An ongoing struggle with poverty

Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Most Read