New input wanted in Interlakes

By Diana Forster

The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission (RLDRC) and the Interlakes Community Centre Society’s (ICC) annual general meetings start at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

They are seeking community-minded individuals to become Directors and offer new input; it’s a great way to become involved.

To clarify, the RLDRC, a registered charity, is the owner of the land and buildings, holder of the primary Liquor License, operates the Frozen Meals program and is responsible for all capital improvements and maintenance of the grounds and buildings. The board meets every other month, six times a year.

The ICC is responsible for all programming and events at the ICC. The Board meets monthly except December.

Condolences

Residents were deeply saddened to learn that Walter Levick passed away on Jan. 8, just before his 79th birthday.

Walter was a highly respected lifetime resident, staunch community supporter, and founder of Levick Enterprises. Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Joanne and their family.

Cooking lesson

Percy Swain’s second cooking lesson/meal at the ICC is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. You will produce three different Peruvian dishes for $25. Space is limited to ten; call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

Jam session

Feb. 9 heralds the first Jam Session at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starting at 7 p.m. Bring a beverage, snack and instrument.

Congratulations

Many congratulations go to Annie and Shaun Mackenzie on their 50th wedding anniversary, Jan. 27.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at the ICC.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCC) is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

– Art Classes at the MSCC recommence on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

– The Family Valentine’s Lasagna Dinner/Dance at the ICC start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tickets are at The Country Pedlar or RONA. Adults, $10; children aged 12 and under, $5.