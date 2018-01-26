New input wanted in Interlakes

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

By Diana Forster

The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission (RLDRC) and the Interlakes Community Centre Society’s (ICC) annual general meetings start at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

They are seeking community-minded individuals to become Directors and offer new input; it’s a great way to become involved.

To clarify, the RLDRC, a registered charity, is the owner of the land and buildings, holder of the primary Liquor License, operates the Frozen Meals program and is responsible for all capital improvements and maintenance of the grounds and buildings. The board meets every other month, six times a year.

The ICC is responsible for all programming and events at the ICC. The Board meets monthly except December.

Condolences

Residents were deeply saddened to learn that Walter Levick passed away on Jan. 8, just before his 79th birthday.

Walter was a highly respected lifetime resident, staunch community supporter, and founder of Levick Enterprises. Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Joanne and their family.

Cooking lesson

Percy Swain’s second cooking lesson/meal at the ICC is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. You will produce three different Peruvian dishes for $25. Space is limited to ten; call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

Jam session

Feb. 9 heralds the first Jam Session at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starting at 7 p.m. Bring a beverage, snack and instrument.

Congratulations

Many congratulations go to Annie and Shaun Mackenzie on their 50th wedding anniversary, Jan. 27.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at the ICC.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCC) is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

– Art Classes at the MSCC recommence on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

– The Family Valentine’s Lasagna Dinner/Dance at the ICC start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tickets are at The Country Pedlar or RONA. Adults, $10; children aged 12 and under, $5.

Previous story
Reader captures fox visitors on home security camera
Next story
Community literacy can fill weaknesses

Just Posted

What was your favourite book you read recently?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

Excavator falls through ice on Bridge Lake

Excavator did not belong to a local contractor

Behind the wheel of a logging truck in 100 Mile House

Trucking safety from an industry perspective

100 Mile realtors and Northern Real Estate Board warn consumers on new regulations

‘I actually think the public will be unpleasantly surprised’

UPDATE: Tsunami warning causes evacuations, closures throughout North Coast

Emergency BC issued the warning after a 7.9 earthquake off Alaska early Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month and charged with various offences

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Most Read