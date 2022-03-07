New head takes the helm at Crafters Market

Christina Johnson is the new owner of the Crafters Market on Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House year-round indoor farmers market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House’s Crafter’s Market has a new owner.

Christina Johnson has taken over running the indoor market on Birch Avenue and said she has big plans to make it better for the 50 vendors who already display their wares there.

“I know a lot of the vendors personally through the other markets, so it’s been an easy transition,” said Johnson, owner of Meadow Ranch farm and the former president of the South Cariboo Farmers Market.

“We’re going to improve, add new displays, make it more customer-friendly and promote more local organic producers. I enjoy working with people and I like to help people achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.”

The indoor market was started four years ago as a place for people to sell their products and ideally launch their own businesses. At the time it was only open two days a week and had 16 booths for vendors.

Over time they have expanded the shop and swapped the booths for shelves containing everything from quilts to crocheted hats, soaps, candles, food, purses, toys and art. It is also now open from Wednesday to Saturday

Although Johnson only officially took over running the market from Maureen Pinkney in January, she had already started making changes to the layout in November when she added a new bakery.

She said the bakery helps to attract customers into the building, “mostly for the wonderful smell” of freshly baked bread.

“We have a bit of everything but we’re always looking for more. We have room maybe three or four more vendors so I’m hoping we can be completely full when summer hits.”

Assisting Johnson in the market are Claudette Collinge and Becky McNolty. To celebrate the change of management, Johnson is planning a grand opening on Wednesday, Mar. 9. There will be door prizes, free food, balloons and activities for children.

Anyone interested in selling their wares at the market is invited to visit Johnson at the market anytime Wednesday to Saturday or email her at texmeadowranch@msn.com.

