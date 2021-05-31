New guide offers ‘epic fun’ for 2021

Free 100 Things to Do and See Guide in South Cariboo out now

The 100 Mile Free Press has released its latest 100 Things to Do and See in the South Cariboo.

The area visitor’s guide is aimed at providing tourists and newcomers in the area with a list of interesting places to explore and experience.

This could include everything from a hike in Centennial Park in 100 Mile House to mountain biking or cross-country skiing at 99 Mile, horseback riding around the region, checking out Canim and Mahood Falls or exploring the Painted Chasm near 70 Mile House.

The South Cariboo stretches from Clinton to Lac La Hache, Forest Grove and Canim Lake and the Interlakes area and has a rich history.

“This is a beautiful region to explore. This guide is mainly for visitors but we understand there are also a lot of new people who have come to the South Cariboo and can use this guide to explore their new home and neighbourhood,” Free Press publisher Martina Dopf said.

“I’m sure a lot of locals will also find new places and events in the guide that they haven’t yet discovered.”

The free guide will be available in select copies of the Free Press or can be picked up at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre or the Free Press officeon Horse Lake Road.

100 Mile House