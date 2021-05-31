Bear near Deception Falls (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New guide offers ‘epic fun’ for 2021

Free 100 Things to Do and See Guide in South Cariboo out now

The 100 Mile Free Press has released its latest 100 Things to Do and See in the South Cariboo.

The area visitor’s guide is aimed at providing tourists and newcomers in the area with a list of interesting places to explore and experience.

This could include everything from a hike in Centennial Park in 100 Mile House to mountain biking or cross-country skiing at 99 Mile, horseback riding around the region, checking out Canim and Mahood Falls or exploring the Painted Chasm near 70 Mile House.

The South Cariboo stretches from Clinton to Lac La Hache, Forest Grove and Canim Lake and the Interlakes area and has a rich history.

“This is a beautiful region to explore. This guide is mainly for visitors but we understand there are also a lot of new people who have come to the South Cariboo and can use this guide to explore their new home and neighbourhood,” Free Press publisher Martina Dopf said.

“I’m sure a lot of locals will also find new places and events in the guide that they haven’t yet discovered.”

The free guide will be available in select copies of the Free Press or can be picked up at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre or the Free Press officeon Horse Lake Road.

100 Mile House

 

The giant skis at the South Cariboo Tourism Centre are one of 100 Mile House's main attractions. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ty Williams and Ava Rywaczuk take a dip in Bridge Creek at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canim Lake Falls (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rowan Hermiston takes a break while cycling around Sepa Lake. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hailey McNeil may just be 13 but she’s determined to turn her new farmers market stall Sunbeam Pastries into a full-on brick and mortar business one day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Roger Stratton of Horse Lake Garden Centre advises that first-time gardeners in the South Cariboo start with a simple low maintenance and portable hanging basket. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Rhett Atkinson is remembering Big Logan by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rhett Atkinson is remembering “Big Logan” Parent by having his initials and number printed upon his jersey this year, a move mirrored by the rest of the players of the South Cariboo Minor Softball league. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
(Stock photo)
Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
