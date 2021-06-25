New fire engine for Watch Lake-North Green Lake

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department is set for the next 25 years

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department is set for the next 25 years after receiving a brand-new fire truck.

The custom-built engine was delivered by Hub Fire Engines of Abbotsford on June 14, about a year after it was ordered. Laura Dewar said the truck is fully paid off, thanks in part to compensation received by the firefighters for their work battling the Elephant Hill wildfire, as well as a BC Lottery Capital Grant, which covered half the expense, and a “generous donation from an anonymous resident.”

“It takes a long time for them to build a fire truck,” she said, adding it’s unheard of to be able to buy a brand-new truck outright. “I’m just over the moon.”

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake fire department is an independent entity that has served the community for 50 years. It is largely funded by dues paid by local property owners. It has two halls – the Sonny Johnson Hall #2 and Shorty Horn Hall.

READ MORE: Independent volunteer fire department facing challenges

To be recognized by the Fire Underwriters, a hall’s main engine must be under 25 years old – even if it is well-maintained and has low mileage. As a result, the department must sell its current engine, which Dewar said is “heartbreaking” as it’s in pristine condition with low mileage.

The fire department still has another engine and a Volvo fire truck that “is in such good shape that it will continue to serve as the number two back-up vehicle for many years.

“We’re going to be extremely well equipped here,” Dewar said.

The firefighters will demonstrate the new truck’s many functions at the Annual General Meeting on July 24th at Sonny Johnson Hall #2.

The department’s area begins on North Green Lake Road at the southwest end of Green Lake. To west, it serves 83 Mile Road to the intersection with Highway 97. To the north, it extends to the cattle guard near the top of Box Hill on Watch Lake Road. To the east and southeast, coverage includes part of Little Green Lake Road and Kazoo Road.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter