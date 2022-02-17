New Elder signage hanging at Canim Lake Elders Centre

Whenever David Hicks goes to cook at the Canim Lake Elders Centre he passes the sign he hand-painted himself.

Hicks, 50, originally painted and hung the sign last year. Now that the pandemic is hopefully dying down, Hicks is hoping the sign will now welcome the Elders back to regular activities.

“Lately there hasn’t been many Elders coming to the centre because of COVID and stuff. We’re only allowed six people at a time right now,” Hicks said. “Our activity centre is really a good support group for our Elders.”

The design for the sign is based on sketches Hicks did almost a decade ago. Set on a white background is the Canim Lake Band’s logo, originally designed by Ivan Christopher. Surrounding it is a design that includes both a wolf and eagle’s head, a red eagle feather and a blue wolf paw. After designing it, Hicks painted the board using a projector.

“I couldn’t do it all freehand because I had to do the lettering with the projector,” Hicks said. “I’ve got lots of compliments on it.”

When Hicks isn’t at the centre or assisting the community in other ways, he said he’s always enjoyed doodling in his spare time and has experimented with pointillism. He’s also decorated the centre with handmade dream catchers and mandalas.

As an assistant chef, Hicks is at the Elders’ centre every Tuesday to Thursday. He’s worked at the centre for years now and said he enjoys working with the team of people who run the place, not to mention the Elders themselves.

“The work is great and the people are good. I like working with the Elders and back in the day we used to take trips everywhere.”



