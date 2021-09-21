New Deka Lake fire truck ‘pushed’ into action

Deka Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Al Boyce (right) shakes hands with Al Anderson, company representative of Fort Garry Fire Trucks, on delivery of the new fire truck. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) sincerely appreciates residents’ support in acquiring the beautiful new “Engine 11,” delivered on Aug. 17 from Fort Garry Fire Trucks.

According to Fire Chief Al Boyce, the new vehicle is “a huge step forward” from their present emergency fleet, “with its state of the art technology, which allows for quicker operational time and ease of use.” It carries four additional firefighters for a total of six, including the driver/operator, as well as climate control for comfort in all seasons.

Our firefighters continued the tradition of “pushing” the new engine into the docking bay, with the chief’s help behind the wheel.

This salutes early firefighters with horse-drawn wagons who, after the horses were unhitched and put into their stalls, pushed the wagons back into the bays ready for their next use.

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association is very grateful to Monty Furber for delivering more gravel to Sulphurous Lake, and to Dori Dennison for spreading it over the launch area. Beautiful job!

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society’s Annual General Meeting is 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. They look forward to welcoming new members, new residents, and new directors from each of our four lakes. Any health mandates in effect at that time will be respected.

The entire Interlakes community is grateful to Shelly Durand, of The Country Pedlar, for hosting the silent auction and concert, Aug. 28 and to its many generous donors. Every cent of the phenomenal $14,200 raised was donated to Deka VFD and Interlakes VFD, by way of thanking them for their outstanding service during our wildfires, which started June 30.

The Log Cabin Quilters’ meetings at Interlakes Community Centre on both Sept. 22 and 29 are for Community Quilting, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New members are welcome and need only their own sewing machine and basic sewing skills, as LCQ has a Beginners’ Quilting resource person. Proof of vaccination is required and masks are mandatory.

Congratulations to Natalie and Dave McCaw on their 26th wedding anniversary today and to Nicki and Pete Bonter’s 29th, Oct. 5.

Birthday bubbly goes to Renee Clark, Tanya Lucente, Carney Myers, Sharon Stewart, Pete Bonter, Dave McCaw, Joey Watson and especially for German Glatz’ 93rd.

