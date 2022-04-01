New craft fair coming to Lone Butte

A basket of goods from Jenny Giesbrecht, of Bakers Dozen Homemade Treats, who will be participating in the Easter Craft Fair on April 16. (Photo submitted)

The first-ever Lone Butte Easter Craft Fair is set to go this spring.

After a craft fair in 100 Mile House was cancelled last week due to a lack of interest, Cecilia de Groot and Joan Reulen sprung into action to organize a replacement event for the vendors who had signed up. Reulen was able to secure a booking at the Lone Butte Community Hall for Saturday, April 16, and promptly filled the space with 22 vendors.

The craft fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a concession run by High Grounds Cafe. In addition to the usual crafters and artisans, there will be several small businesses, including Epicure and Sipology.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of interest shown by vendors from all around the area. Many shared that this will be their first fair this year, and for some it will be the first in two years,” Reulen said. “I think people are just really looking forward to getting out and connecting again.”

de Groot said everything came together quickly thanks to the Follow That Map: Cariboo Shop Till You Drop Tour that she helped organize this past winter. The tour saw various artists and crafters across the South Cariboo invite the public to visit their homes to buy their wares.

“It’s good, it’s refreshing. It’s like kicking off the tendrils of the last couple of years that have weighed on us all pretty heavy,” de Groot said. “It’s nice to be doing something fun and engaging with the community.”

To encourage attendees to check out every booth, de Groot is organizing a scavenger hunt. She will provide a list to market-goers, who will look for special items at each table and write down their locations. If they’re able to find all 20 items, they can enter their sheets into a draw for several gift baskets.

“We’re going to put some treats on the table as well so it’s kind of a little Easter Egg scavenger hunt that’s fun for everybody.”



