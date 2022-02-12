New certified florist settles in Interlakes

Florist Susan Carlisle has been operating Lake Thyme Floral out of her Bell Road home since December 2021. (Diana Forster photo).

Ladies should tell their “sweethearts” that Interlakes now has a certified florist on Bell Road.

Resident since September 2020, Susan Carlisle opened Lake Thyme Floral in time for Christmas 2021 and caters to all occasions — birthdays, weddings, sympathy, Christmas and, of course, Valentine’s Day. If flowers are just right for the occasion, you can order online or by telephone at 250-593-9896. Your orders can be picked up or delivered.

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) reminds residents that their 2022 $5 membership fees are due. It is a further $5 to also support Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission (RLDRC,) which owns the facilities on behalf of every Interlakes resident. It is a designated charity. Proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory at ICC, except during yoga and pickleball.

Poker nights are back every second and fourth Saturday, starting Feb. 12. Buy-in is $10, plus $2 for the hall. The bar is open during breaks.

Pickleball runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. The Walking Club is 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

Volunteers are always needed to help provide Seniors’ Frozen Meals every other Thursday: cooking from 9 a.m. to noon; packing from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call 250-593-4869 if you can help.

Happily, RLDRC also anticipates hosting the 30th Annual BCRA Interlakes Rodeo this year on July 30-31.

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department has a stairlift to give away. It will be dismantled for pick up, but whoever wants it must take care of its installation elsewhere. Call Bill Murphy at 250-593-4768

Longtime residents will be saddened to learn that Albert Phillips, who resided on Greenall Road for many decades, passed away Jan. 25, at the age of 101. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary.

Birthday bubbly goes to Susan Grahn, Peggy Lackey, Paul Desaulniers and Jim Sullivan, and 15 big balloons go to Joelle Kuyek.

Congratulations to Darlene and Monty Furber on their 48th wedding anniversary on Feb. 23.

100 Mile House