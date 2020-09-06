Mickie Tresierra washes off after playing in the sand at Cenntenial Park’s new surprise beach. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New Bridge Creek beach makes a splash with families

This spring’s flooding made a beach in Centennial Park.

This spring’s flooding in Centennial Park proved to bring with it an unexpected boon in the form of a new beach along the banks of Bridge Creek.

Located just across the park from the playground and spray park, the silt and sand beach was created during the flooding as sediment accumulated in one of the bends of the creek.

Now with the water receded and Centennial Park completely reopen to the public, many families have been making use of this new surprise new beach as a place to play and swim in 100 Mile House.

Despite being overcast last Friday, it was still a fairly warm day and didn’t stop around a dozen children from enjoying the water.

Among them were the grandchildren of 108 Mile resident Debbra Williams, who were enjoying some afternoon fun outdoors.

Williams said they came to the park for something different than biking around the 108 Mile Heritage Site and instead enjoy a picnic and bike ride together.

“They’re loving it, absolutely loving it. They don’t want to go home, can’t get them out of here – ice cream isn’t even enticing them to leave,” Williams joked. “I didn’t know there was a beach here. I’ve been here lots of times over the years but it’s my first time this year and I was surprised to see all the sand. At first I assumed it’s been trucked in but I guess it just came with the flood.”

Williams said that all the children she’d seen using the beach were “having a blast” and that if she’d known about it she would have brought shovels and buckets. She pointed out that it’s nice to not have to drive out to a lake to get to a beach and she’d definitely come back. Paving the parking lot and bike trail were other welcome improvements, she added.

Amanda Stewart, a mother of two, meanwhile, said she came down to the park to “wear off” her children’s energy. She said she knew about the beach beforehand from pictures online and an earlier visit.

Stewart said the District of 100 Mile could enhance it by pulling some weed on the left side of the beach and levelling it off.

“It works good, the sand’s awesome and I hope they keep it,” she said.

Aleah Judson (from left) helps her brother Brayden Judson and Ty Williams build a sandcastle on the banks of Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ty Williams works on building a sandcastle on the new beach at Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ava Rywaczuk (from left) plays with Aleah Judson, Ty Williams and Mackenzie Williams while Brayden Judson looks for creatures in the water. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ty Williams and Ava Rywaczuk jump into the waters of Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ava Rywaczuk grits her teeth as she lands in the cold waters of Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ty Williams (from left) takes a dip with Brayden Judson and Ava Rywaczuk in Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ava Rywaczuk and Brayden Judson dunk their heads underwater in Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Brayden Judson floats on his back in the waters of Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A trio of girls takes a swim in the waters of Bridge Creek. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Most Read