New board and directors elected

By Al Jones

The Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA) held it’s Annual General Meeting on Jan. 12 at the Lone Butte Community Hall. Two dozen LBHLCA members met to elect an executive and new board of directors. We were treated to wine, cheese, fruit, coffee and tea. The elections were held under the directions of Peter and Betty Lunn.

President Natalie Sass, Vice President Mary Carter, Treasurer Howie McMillan and Recording Secretary Heidi Meier were all returned by acclamation with directors, Shirley Canning, Michele Maivs, Kelly Harrop and Carmen Dylstra also elected by acclamation.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett was in attendance and thanked the members of the LBHLCA and the Lone Butte Historical Association for their contributions to the community during last year’s wildfire emergency situation. A thank you sign for donations made for the riding arena restoration was unveiled thanking Barnett for a $5,000 grant, Aecon/Enbridge for the metal gates and their installation, and Performance All Terrain for the fence post hole auger.

Seniors Cabin Fever Tea/luncheon

A final reminder of the Lone Butte seniors cabin fever tea/luncheon to be held at noon on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the community hall.

Come and meet your neighbours from the Lone Butte/Horse Lake area and enjoy the old-time music of the Cariboo Ramblers with a free lunch. Gall Mary at 250-395-1994 for a free ticket.

Horse Lake Elementary

Horse Lake Elementary School held its first recognition assembly on Jan. 18 which reportedly included a slide show presentation with pictures of the students through the first portion of the year.

This year’s first Grade 7 graduation meeting was held on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. and Pizza Day is today, Jan. 25.