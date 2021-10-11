New admin coodinator joins paper

Rosemary Pede, the 100 Mile Free Press’ new administrative coordinator, is happy for the chance to get to know the community in her new role. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rosemary Pede has loved getting in touch with the local community as part of her new job at the 100 Mile Free Press.

Pede took over as the Free Press’ circulation/administrative coordinator three weeks ago and is still settling into her role. She handles the paper’s distribution network, administrative data entry and is the first point of contact for customers entering the new office at 250 Birch Ave.

“There’s so much to do in different areas that makes the job very interesting. I like to keep busy so it’s perfect,” Pede said. “I’m really liking it.”

Pede, who lives in 108 Mile Ranch, moved to the South Cariboo two years ago from Abbotsford where she grew up as the youngest of six girls in a 12 sibling household.

She had previously worked for the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries for 40 years – the last 20 as project financial manager handling large amounts of money and logistics for government projects.

Pede loved the work but retired early after her husband got a job in the South Cariboo.

“There’s lots to do here. We like hiking, we like bike riding and just walking around the lake,” Pede said, adding she loves watching hockey and baseball.

While she enjoyed the time off, Pede grew restless and wanted to get back to work. Pede said the job has given her a handle on what’s going on in the community and she looks forward to learning even more about the South Cariboo.



