By Ashley Funke

The South Cariboo’s newest 4-H club started the year off with a big bang. They’re called the Highland 4-H club (in 100 Mile House). They held their first meeting on Jan. 6 with an outstanding number of members (20). Projects this year include small engines, horses, poultry, beef, dog, cloverbud, sheep and swine.

If anyone is interested, please contact Rae-Lynn Lytton at 250-395-7710.