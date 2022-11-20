New 108 Mile Ranch hall manager embraces her role

Kayla Pede has big plans for the 108 Mile Ranch Community Centre.

Pede, who took over managing the centre last month, has already begun adding new events and managing returning programs. Despite hitting the ground running she said she enjoys every second of it.

“I love it. My phone has been ringing off the hook and I’ve been getting countless emails from the community,” Pede said. “It’s been surprisingly busy. I didn’t realize that our community actually needed these kinds of events I’m going to be offering to the community.”

Some of Pede’s new ideas include line dancing, crafting socials, a speaker’s series, face painting and craft fairs for children, garage sales, a food festival, trivia nights, cooking classes, a breathing workshop and more bingo. She said she’s also willing to consider “whatever the community throws” at her and welcomes new ideas.

“I have lots of ideas, I just need the community to be on board with me more than anything.”

Currently, the hall is running a music circle every other Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., pilates classes on Monday, martial arts classes on Tuesday from 6:30 to :30 p.m., Zumba and alcoholic anonymous for ladies on Wednesdays, pilates and AA for men on Thursdays, the 108 Mile Ranch Lion’s Bingo on the first Friday of every month.

She is also organizing a coffee club on the first and third Thursday of December, an Arts Crafts and Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a one-time line dancing class on Monday, Dec. 5 and a gun safety training course from Dec. 10-11.

Right now Pede said her biggest challenge is finding ways to promote her new and upcoming events. Many members of the community aren’t on Facebook so she said she has begun using the 108ranch.com website and community bulletin boards to get the word out. Word of mouth and distributing flyers have also been key ways to inform the public, Pede added.

The 108 Mile Ranch has been Pede’s home since 2020 after she moved there with her family. She said she has lived in many cities across the province but quickly fell in love with the South Cariboo’s outdoors and community spirit.

While Pede has spent most of the last few years as a healthcare professional, currently at Carefree Manor and Millsite Lodge, she has always wanted to try event coordination. She views her position as hall manager as the perfect dry run.

“I’ve always had a dream of running my own events co-ordinating business so organizing paint nights, craft fairs, workshops, dances and anything to bring the community together is rewarding for me,” Pede said. “It offers me the opportunity to interact with my community, get to know people and share knowledge and experience.”

Anyone looking for information on upcoming events or who’d like to become involved at the hall is invited to contact Pede at 604-557-6090 or kaylaalexis@hotmail.ca.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

