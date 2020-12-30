New 100 Mile skating rink set to open this week

A new skating rink in 100 Mile House is slated to officially open this week.

The 100 Mile House Fire and Rescue have flooded the site, located at the old tennis courts at the former 100 Mile Junior High school. Earlier this week, families and kids were out testing the rink, waiting for it to open.

John McNeil, and his daughter Nadaya – the organizer behind the rink – said they were excited it was finally going to open, noting they have had a lot of community support.

The rink has had the co-operation of the District of 100 Mile and the South Cariboo Joint Committee of the Cariboo Regional District, which agreed to give $2,000 toward the project. School District 27 also signed a lease with the District for the use of the school site this winter.

Will Law and Dominic Tresierra play on 100 Mile’s new skating rink ahead of its official opening this week. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

