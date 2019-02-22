Nearly 60 at cabin fever luncheon despite freezing temperatures

The cabin fever luncheon that was held at the Lone Butte Community Hall (LBCH) on Feb. 10 was well attended with 58 of the possible 60 people showing up to enjoy the luncheon, despite temperatures of -30 C. Guests enjoyed ham and turkey sandwiches with corn chowder after the entertaining Mill Girl Follies Can-Can dancers, who performed at noon.

The next event the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA) is promoting is the St Patrick’s Day Dance which will be held at the LBCH with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. on March 16. The dance will start at 8 p.m. and go until midnight with the music of Dutch Courage and there will be a snack at 10 p.m. Tickets are only $15 and are available at the Lone Butte General Store, Donex, or Exeter Sporting Goods. No minors and free rides will be provided by volunteers from the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department. Call Mary at 250-395-1994. There will be a flea market garage sale on April 6 at the LBCH from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. For information or table rental call Carmen at 604-862-2379.

Book fair

Horse Lake Elementary School will be holding the yearly book fair from Feb. 25 to March 1 in the school library and the family fun night will be held on Friday evening, March 1 from 5 until 7 p.m. The grade 6 and 7 basketball concession will be open on Feb. 28 and March 1 during regular school hours. The PAC will be holding the first dinner and auction on Saturday, April 27 at the Iron Horse Pub. Tickets cost $25 each but include a drink and a burger. There will be a silent and live auction and proceeds will be used for an outdoor undercover area for the school. Anyone wishing to donate items for the auction is asked to see the principal Ty Lytton or secretary Miss Vicky in the office.

The Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) will be holding it’s first meeting of the year on Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Alice Singleton Heritage House. The LBHA is looking for ideas to open the Caboose museum, located in Water Tower Park, daily on a seasonal basis from June to September. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please come to the meeting or give the writer a call at 250-395-5193.