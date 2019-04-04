Multiple events coming up in Lac la Hache

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

That last little burst of energy by Mr. Winter sure made life more interesting!

I bet I could sell tickets as a good mud bogging site in my own yard.

Travelling here could be a problem though, there are so many potholes you could rattle your teeth loose.

There are so many of them a person just can’t get away from them – I am looking forward to seeing the highways grader doing its magic work ensuring a smooth ride.

I also saw a couple of workers cleaning out culverts as there was a wee bit of flooding in a low lying stretch of the road – good job guys!

Fire chief

Exciting news for Terry Murphy – he was appointed by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) for another three-year term as the fire chief for the Lac la Hache Volunteer Fire Department commencing April 1.

The decision was also unanimous in the fire department as per in house election results.

Other news from the CRD for the fire department is its commitment to replace a fire truck in 2021.

Coming up

A couple events are happening right away to end the week off – the dance and cake auction at the Elementary School on Friday, April 5 and then the moment everyone has been waiting for – the reopening of the Thrift Store for the season on Saturday, April 6.

The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then normal operating days thereafter will be Tuesday to Saturday.

Come on out and check out the new displays and wares! End the evening off by heading to the Spring Shindig at the RB Cafe and Pub.

You are guaranteed to have fun! Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. Sit back enjoy the music and the drink and food specials offered that evening.

The folks at the RB Cafe and Pub are keeping the folks just hopping with the weekly crib nights on Thursdays and plans are in the works for another painting evening on April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Stay tuned for details about the Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Community Club and the crib tournament originally scheduled for April 27.

