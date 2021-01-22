MP McLeod concerned about aviation cutbacks

Cathy McLeod, MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, said she is astounded by the “crisis in our essential aviation industry” following service reductions and layoffs.

“My worry is for those smaller communities who count on air service for their well-being. Residents will be challenged in their ability to receive medical, educational and essential services,” McLeod said. “From mail service to time-sensitive cargo, the hardest-hit communities will be indigenous.

“After a time this loss will trickle down to associated businesses like car rental facilities, hotels, fishing lodges and tour operators.”

In a presentation to the Cariboo Regional District on Jan. 15, McLeod added the situation will pose difficulties for people in rural areas like the South Cariboo, not only for essential travel but for medical appointments such as cancer treatments in Vancouver. Without regional carriers, she said, they will have to drive the Coquihalla in winter.

McLeod said airlines are an integral part of economic growth in every region in Canada. “It’s time for the federal government to step up and turn this disaster around. They must provide immediate financial support to the airline industry, without it they can no longer carry the financial burden alone,” concluded McLeod.

