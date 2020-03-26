Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre are suspended indefinitely

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

As most people know, Interlakes Community Centre closed down March 20 for at least two weeks, or until further notice.

Also, all activities at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre are suspended indefinitely.

Please note that Ruth Allan’s Celebration of Life, scheduled for May 17 at Deka Firehall, has been tentatively postponed until Sept. 5.

Congratulations

Very special happy birthday wishes today to Polly Black who becomes an octogenarian.

Birthday bubbly also goes to Claire Myers for tomorrow and happy 61st anniversary to Doreen and Jim Wishart for March 28.

Community

