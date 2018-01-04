Most of bingo prize donated

By Diana Forster

One of Deka’s firefighters, Dave Gardner received a welcome Christmas bonus when he won the Ladies Auxiliary Bingo Super G total prize of $689 on Dec. 13.

And then, would you believe, the generous gentleman donated $500 of it to Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes, just in time for their shopping expedition! Warmest thanks, Dave, from the entire community.

Bingo

Bingo will be back over spring break, March 21 and 28.

Condolences

Residents will be sad to learn that Maria Watts passed away on her 89th birthday, Dec. 20.

She and her late husband Dennis lived at Higgins Lake for many years.

Deepest sympathy is extended to her family.

Congratulations

Many special birthday wishes go to Doris Powell for her 80th birthday, Jan. 9

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Yoga with Prairie at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) recommences at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.

– Tuesday Yoga at the Mountain Spruce Community Centre recommences on Jan. 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

– Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

– Percy Swain is teaching cooking lessons at the ICC. Lessons start at 4 p.m., then you eat at 7 p.m.

The first is buttered chicken on Jan. 13. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve as all classes are limited to ten participants.