Moonlight Madness on the horizon

Shoppers will have a chance to snag some bargains this Friday, Nov. 19, as the annual Moonlight Madness returns to 100 Mile House.

Several businesses plan to offer sales and extended store hours, with many intending to stay open until after 9 p.m. The sale event will follow the Santa Claus Parade, slated to start at 5:30 p.m. behind Save-on-Foods.

“A lot of these stores have been around a long time and been doing Moonlight Madness longer than I can remember,” said Donna Barnett, volunteer manager of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce.

“Hopefully after the parade people stick around and shop locally.”

At The Outlaw Urban Clothing Company, owner Frankie Vitorino is kicking sales off early Friday with her popular wheel of deals. She plans to stay open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m., depending on how busy the night gets.

“You spin the wheel and it goes up to 50 percent off and whatever you land that’s what you get on your purchase,” she said.

At Rustic Elements, owner Jodi Christianson said they’re a bit short on flowers due to supply chain issues, she is all stocked up on giftware, chocolate and tree decorations.

She plans to run a scratch-and-save style sale all day Friday and Saturday where customers will draw candy canes and receive 10 to 30 per cent off their purchases.

“We’re going to have hot beverages and snacks as well in the evening on Friday and we’ll be open until at least 9 p.m.,” Christianson said.

Barnett, who helped organize the parade, said she’s hopeful the whole community takes advantage of two events.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. when Cariboo Air will fly Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in for a meet and greet at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. After meeting children and receiving their Christmas wish lists, the couple will depart at 5 p.m. to join the parade.

“I think it’s great.” Barnett said. “Everyone has been anxiously awaiting for something exciting to happen.”

Parade organizer Janet Lilly said more than 50 floats are registered for the event. Spectators are asked to not park along Birch Avenue during the parade so the route can be kept clear.

Parade-goers are also encouraged to spread out across the entire route to stay COVID safe and not bunch up near the Donex Pharmacy & Department Store. Barnett added that Santa’s float will be giving out candy all along the parade route.



