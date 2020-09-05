‘Mixed bag’ of weather in Lac La Hache

100 Mile Cruzers Car Club visited Skookum Scoops

(George Lee, submitted photo)

Hello everyone, since last month its been a mixed bag of nuts weather-wise!

We had a day where we hit zero in the morning and then in the next breath we had a heatwave! When that comes to an end, we can expect the high winds and thunderstorms. Lots of action on the lake then: docks floating away, float toys going missing and found here and there. Everyone, I am sure, has heard or seen the floating island before it was set back into place. Well, it broke loose again. It’s been a crazy year, for sure, but now it is fairly easy to tell that fall is upon us. The leaves are changing colour, it is visibly cooler and the rosehips are turning a nice bright red.

A missed photo opportunity happened to me a couple of times this month and each time it involved the free-range cattle up here in these hills. A cattle drive that would have made a lovely picture as it was a great sight to see: three cowboys, two border collies racing around and a fairly big herd of cattle. Another day, I came across two bulls having a head butting contest – I guess they were testing their strength or determining just who was the boss! Another great shot would have been when someone reported seeing a water twister at the north end of the lake, it was approximately 30-ft wide and raising up fairly high.

Some great photos were taken, though, on the one day when the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club visited Skookum Scoops. It was like taking a walk back in time, approximately 15 cars attended, all different makes and models. Everyone had the opportunity for a nice visit while enjoying the ice cream treat and the great 50s music playing in the background.

One day I thought I had died and gone to heaven – the grader had spent some time up here and all outstanding jobs were completed and it was smooth sailing! Never know how long it will last though as we have several Mario Andrettis up here that will spoil it for the rest of us in a matter of a few days.

Mark this date on your calendar: The Community Club is holding a meeting on Sept. 8 at 7:30p.m. at the Community Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and we look forward to seeing some new folks come out. Social distancing rules will be adhered to.

100 Mile House

