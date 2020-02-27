Mini-Agriculture Fair coming to Interlakes Community Centre

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s 25th ice-fishing derby got a little more interesting than usual when firefighters were called to a two-vehicle accident on Horse Lake Road, just as prize-giving was getting started. As many of them were in one place, it made for quick assembly at the firehall. No serious injuries were reported.

The Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is pleased to invite you to hear Dr. Janie Unruh speak about healthy diets and nutrition for diabetics, and invites your questions from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

The ICC is hosting a Mini-Agriculture Fair by The Country Pedlar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, with no admission fee and refreshments provided. Hear information about fertilization, how to raise poultry and other small farm animal and some speakers.

Please call 250-593-4114 to let them know you are coming, or for more info.

We’re thinking of Rose Magnusson as she recovers from surgery. Special birthday wishes to Wendy Pernoski for Feb. 29.

– Cook lunch wraps at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Friday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $18 including all ingredients and recipes. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Darts & Games night at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

– The Bridge Lake Fair meeting is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Carroll residence.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the ICC.

– An info session at the ICC, by 100 Mile House District Range, regarding range, Crown vs. private, fencing, highways, etc. is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your spot in the cinnamon bun/cream cheese cooking class at the ICC which is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. The cost is $15 including all ingredients.

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Deka Firehall. New members are welcome.

