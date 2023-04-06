Millsite Auxiliary Raffle on now

Tickets are on sale now for the Mill Site Lodge/Fischer Place Auxiliary’s annual Spring Raffle

Auxiliary president Carol England said the tickets went on sale on April 1 and will be available until June 15, with the draw set for June 30. Tickets are available for $2 each or three for $5. England said their are five prizes up for grabs.

“Most of the prizes are handcrafted this year,” England said. “It’s always good to get out there, and I just enjoy seeing people. The more tickets we can sell, the better. We normally raise $1,000.”

The first-place winner will be awarded a hand-carved welcome sign valued at $300. Second place will receive a garden basket valued at $100; third place will receive a $100 gift card for Save-On-Foods; fourth place gets a quilted tea blanket and assorted goodies; and fifth place will receive a handcrafted wooden bowl.

“This year we have 12 businesses that are going to sell our tickets, which we really appreciate,” England said. They are Donex Pharmacy & Department Store, Seasons Gift Shop, 100 Mile House Pharmasave, 100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply, Dancing Quilts, Exquisite Florals, Tyler’s Paint and Decor, the High Ground Cafe, Century Home Hardware, 100 Mile Crafters’ Market, Rise and Grind Cafe, 108 Mall and Save-On-Foods on April 26, May 13 and 24, and June 2 and 14.

All money raised will go towards supporting the auxiliary’s activities, like bingo, which are geared towards the seniors. England said they also plan to do a yard sale in the spring to raise a little extra money. She noted that they’re still limited in what they can do in the lodge but do their best to provide residents with floral arrangements for holidays, presents at Christmas and food on special occasions.

“Because it’s their home, we try to make it small things rather than big medical items,” England said.

The auxiliary is always looking for new members, and England said anyone interested in helping out or buying a ticket can contact her at 250-395-6018.



