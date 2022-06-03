Mile 108 students take a ride on the farm

Jeffrey Roch left, James Rusaw enjoy the wagon ride around the Ritchie’s farm. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Educational Assistant Heather Tregillus, left, and Zane Harris, Luke Crompton, and Lilian Visona ride in the wagon. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heather Tregillus left, Lexi Munro, Zoe Ritchie, Brooklynn Morrow, Arya Greschner, and Zane Harris look out at the animals while riding in a wagon around the farm. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mireya Mostad left, and her teacher, Ms. Soules, feed a piglet a marshmallow. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Students from Mile 108 Elementary traveled to 105 Mile House Friday for some fun at Wild Pines Ranch.

The field trip to Kyle and Teresa Ritchie’s farm began with a wagon ride to different stops around the farm. Sixteen Kindergarten and 18 Grades 1-2 students watched and interacted with various animals, including hens, cows, calves, a bull, piglets, and a donkey.

“The trip was to tie into our lessons surrounding community and animal life cycles,” Kindergarten teacher Susan Soules said, noting the Ritchie children have shared stories of life on their family farm. “I thought it would be a great opportunity for our classes to learn about farm animals and how farms are an integral part of our community in the Cariboo region.”

Teresa Ritchie said farming has always been a family passion, one that has grown over the past few years.

“Community involvement is important to us and giving back where we can,” she said. “So when we were asked if a couple of classes could come for a tour we decided to make it happen.”

Farm trips aren’t something they usually do, she said, but hoped the students and teachers found it beneficial. Highlights of the trip included feeding marshmallows to the piglets and petting the donkey.

Kindergarten student Luke Crompton said he was excited, as he had never been on a trip like this before. Mireya Mostad said she really enjoyed feeding the pigs but the donkey was a fan favourite.

“My favourite part was seeing the donkey and the horse because I have not seen a donkey before,” student Arya Greschner said.

Soules said she hopes they can do more farm trips each spring.

“I thought it was very kid-oriented with lots of activities and interactions,” she said. “Children were very keen and focused throughout.”

Ritchie said they would be happy to host another event. “We like to teach others where their food comes from, and also the importance of animal health and to be the best stewards of the land.”



