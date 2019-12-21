Mile 108 Elementary students treated to a holiday feast

The turkey had no chance against the gymnasium full of hungry-bellied students at the Mile 108 Elementary School on Dec. 11.
Over 200 students were served a Christmas lunch that featured all the fixings.
This was the second year Mile 108 Elementary organized a turkey luncheon.
“We want to make sure every student has a chance to have a turkey dinner during this time of the year,” said Ken Lucks, principal of Mile 108 Elementary, adding that every student enjoyed themselves.
According to Lucks, the 108 Supermarket donated some of the food, as did parents of the students.
“Our staff and some parent volunteers took part in the luncheon for the students,” said Lucks. “The idea originally came from an event that was held at Marie Sharpe Elementary back in 2002- 2003.”
Hot Lunch Coordinators, Katherine Schmidt and Nanci Lundquist did most of the planning and the asking of parents to volunteer their time to assist in the preparation and serving of the meal.
“It was a really good lunch.”
