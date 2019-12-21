Mile 108 Elementary students treated to a holiday feast

‘We want to make sure every student has a chance to have a turkey dinner’

Ryder Archie was getting ready to chow down on his second plate of lunch at Mile 108 Elementary.

The turkey had no chance against the gymnasium full of hungry-bellied students at the Mile 108 Elementary School on Dec. 11.

Over 200 students were served a Christmas lunch that featured all the fixings.

This was the second year Mile 108 Elementary organized a turkey luncheon.

“We want to make sure every student has a chance to have a turkey dinner during this time of the year,” said Ken Lucks, principal of Mile 108 Elementary, adding that every student enjoyed themselves.

According to Lucks, the 108 Supermarket donated some of the food, as did parents of the students.

“Our staff and some parent volunteers took part in the luncheon for the students,” said Lucks. “The idea originally came from an event that was held at Marie Sharpe Elementary back in 2002- 2003.”

Hot Lunch Coordinators, Katherine Schmidt and Nanci Lundquist did most of the planning and the asking of parents to volunteer their time to assist in the preparation and serving of the meal.

“It was a really good lunch.”

Rylan Wiltshire was excited to get his photo taken for the newspaper during Mile 108 Elementary’s big turkey lunch.

Jasper Bird’s enjoyed a lot of gravy on his turkey dinner.

Warren Carlson said it was “too good,” to not help himself to a second plate.

Kizito Imolele The expression on Kizito Imolele’s face sure hints towards how much he was enjoying the Mile 108 Elementary turkey luncheon on Dec. 11. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)