Mile 108 elementary students run, jump, throw

The Run, Jump, Throw event occurred last Monday at Mile 108 Elementary School.

Mile 108 Elementary grades 4 – 7 students participated in the event, which principal Elaine Colgate likened to an old-fashioned sports day.

“This is kind of just a fun day,” said Colgate.

The event was put on by teachers and staff from Mile 108 Elementary with the help of nine PSO Grade 10 students who came to volunteer. The Parent Advisory Council also donated freezies for the students’ rest station.

This was the first event of the school year in which parents could watch.

The kids participated in groups in jumping, running and throwing track and field events throughout the morning. The top three students from each age group and gender would then qualify to attend the inter-school track meet, which will be held at 100 Mile Elementary on June 16.

“We time them, we measure how far they can jump, or how far they can throw, so that we can get the top three in each group,” said Colgate. “But mostly what it is, it’s just a fun day to get out to run, to jump, and to throw.”



Macy Cunningham springs off the group into the sandpit in standing broad jump. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ryleigh Gruening keeps her toes behind the line during her second attempt at standing broad jump. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Keagan Skoog flies through the air during his first attempt at long jump. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ira Carlson leaps off the ground during long jump. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Brynn Ferguson clears the bar, placing in the final two in high jump. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bryce Gibbs hops over the bar during the high jump event at Mile 108 Elementary. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Denver Lytton left, Brynn Ferguson run past the final line during the hundred metre sprint. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Hazel Lutz sprints toward the final line in the 100 metre sprint at Mile 108 Elementary. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)