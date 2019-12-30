A merry Christmas to all readers. (Diana Forster - Correspondent)

Merry Christmas to readers

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

I wish all of my readers a joyous Christmas, with special blessings on those who have reason to be sad.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Joice and Danny Jenewein on their 59th wedding anniversary, Dec. 30.

T’is the week after Christmas and all through the town

Merchants are busy with Boxing Day crowds,

Wishing Happy New Year to all who come in,

Greeting all comers with a wide happy grin.

Deer and moose are all out at play and

Licking the roads—salt ration that way;

Birds a-plenty fly in to their seed

And squirrels climb up for their share of feed;

Skaters and sledders all out for a thrill

Hoping that no-one will take a small spill.

Daffodils pushing to make us aware—

Days getting longer, spring in the air!

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

– Darts and Games night at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28.

– Bread-making class at the ICC is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Call 250-593-4869 to register.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
We asked South Cariboo students some important Christmas questions
Next story
Free Press Christmas Story: Mr. Solum

Just Posted

What are you most looking forward to in 2020?

Alanna Hartley 100 Mile House “Our new grocery store [FreshCo] opening.” Jane… Continue reading

Free Press Christmas Story: Mr. Solum

The annual Christmas Tale from our Christmas Story section

We asked South Cariboo students some important Christmas questions

How do your presents get delivered? How many cookies are in Santa’s… Continue reading

What’s one of your favourite Christmas memories?

Roger Hollander, Fire Chief 100 Mile Fire and Rescue “My wife and… Continue reading

Two charged and released following a rash of vehicle thefts in 100 Mile House

RCMP warn not to leave keys, valuables in cars

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Most Read