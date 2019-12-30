Merry Christmas to readers

I wish all of my readers a joyous Christmas, with special blessings on those who have reason to be sad.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Joice and Danny Jenewein on their 59th wedding anniversary, Dec. 30.
T’is the week after Christmas and all through the town
Merchants are busy with Boxing Day crowds,
Wishing Happy New Year to all who come in,
Greeting all comers with a wide happy grin.
Deer and moose are all out at play and
Licking the roads—salt ration that way;
Birds a-plenty fly in to their seed
And squirrels climb up for their share of feed;
Skaters and sledders all out for a thrill
Hoping that no-one will take a small spill.
Daffodils pushing to make us aware—
Days getting longer, spring in the air!
Calendar
Call the writer for contact numbers.
– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
– Darts and Games night at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28.
– Bread-making class at the ICC is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Call 250-593-4869 to register.