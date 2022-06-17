Mentorship program wraps up for year

A Big Brothers Big Sisters South Cariboo mentorship program wrapped for the year last week with a pizza party at the 100 Mile House Community Place Garden.

The in-school mentoring program matched up six Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students with six students from 100 Mile House Elementary. This was the first time in two years that mentors and mentees were able to meet in person, following COVID-19.

“Last year was a little difficult doing it over Zoom,” said Emma Cockram, who has been the mentoring coordinator for the past two years. “With COVID, we did it not in person, so it was nice to have everybody in person and meeting this year.”

She noted only one match had been together the previous year.

“It was nice to see them grow even more and meet in person, get to know each other, be really open, have great conversations, and play lots of games,” Cockram said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor Breanna Whyte, who is in her second year of mentoring Errick Cooper, acknowledged it was a little rough last year meeting her mentee through an iPad screen, but “the progress has been really good.” The two were the only match to have attended two years in a row.

“I’ve always wanted to work with kids because I love them,” said Whyte, a Grade 11 student. “They’re so innocent and pure, and if I could just be there to help them – it’s just a great experience.”

The matches meet one hour per week. During that time they play games and cards as well as lego and arts and crafts. When it’s warmer, they go outside and use gym equipment.

The program tends to go from September to June, starting with a recruitment process, before the matches begin in November, December, and January.

“This was probably our fullest year with six high school kids and six little ones. This is a good group,” said Heather Wood, PSO’s work experience facilitator, who has been involved in the program for the last four years.

Cockram, who works at the Raven Youth Activity Centre, said she wanted to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters because she was interested in doing one-on-one work with youth and experiencing the difference of going to schools rather than having the youth come to the Raven.

“It’s a nice balance,” she said. “And I think both are important work, and it’s nice to see the kids hang out one-on-one and see the difference over the years. It’s cool how well they connect, especially the mentees who are always excited to get out of the class and have fun.”

She said she enjoyed watching the students become more comfortable and close with their mentor throughout the year.

Whyte agreed. “Every time I come, Errick gets this big smile on his face, and he gets so happy because I take him out of class for an hour,” she said. “And forming a bond that he doesn’t have at home or in his life and now he can confide in me as a friend.”

Cockram added that they want to start recruiting in September next year, noting they didn’t have enough mentors this year for everybody.

“Mentors have been great this year, and I’m really proud of them and happy that they’ve been a part of the program. Everyone did a great job.”



Nicole Hollander left and her mentee Savannah Archie chat with each other during the wrap-up pizza party for Big Brothers Big Sisters. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Nicole Hollander and Savannah Archie and Megan Balbirnie and Charles Dodd attempt to make bubbles with bubble wands in the community gardens. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Stryker Gulliman left, Kaden Viscount, Emma Cockram and Charles Dodd use bubble wands at the Big Brothers Big Sisters wrap-up pizza party event. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Errick Cooper left and Kaden Viscount play a game together at the Big Brothers Big Sisters wrap-up pizza party. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)