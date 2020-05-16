May is Hospice Awareness Month and the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society is looking to increase engagement and raise some funds, according to Tracy Haddow, executive director for the society.

“We increase our community engagement by partnering with local businesses to help increase awareness about 100 Mile Hospice programs, dispel common myths and raise funds to help keep our programs going.”

Due to COVID-19, however, this year looks a little different but their message and our services are as important as ever.

“Usually I’ve got a whole calendar and I know what everybody’s doing but it’s all last minute.”

However, the Chartreuse Moose has agreed to donate $1 from any wrap or grilled sandwich sold on Monday, May 18 or 25. 100 Mile Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza will donate $1 from every large cheese pizza sold on Sunday, May 17, 24 and 3. And, the Lac La Hache Bakery will be baking Palmiers cookies for $1.75 each with all proceeds going to hospice and cookies sold on May 19, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29. There will be more ways to support hospice as well, she says.

Mary’s Country Kitchen already raised $167 for the society.

The month is usually massive for them and this year was going to be even better because they were going to be the charity partner for the Women’s Fair, she says. A lot of restaurants that were on board last year had also already agreed to be on board again, says Haddow.

“We’ve lost all of that right, but beyond the financial part of it, it’s the awareness piece and being able to partner with the community and support the people in our community together. Because, it really is a community effort that helps support people who are in need of our services.”

Some people fear that registering with Hospice means that death is imminent and that they’re ‘giving up hope’ or that hospice palliative care is only for the very final days or hours of life, according to the society.

“Hospice palliative care is not just for the final days. Hospice palliative care is not a place: it is a model of care. Most of all, it is about honouring the individual’s wishes for their care, which is about dignity and increasing quality of life with compassionate support and comfort.

“The diagnosis of a serious or life-limiting illness can have profound effects on a person, as well as on the person’s loved ones. Suddenly, life and death can take on important new meanings. 100 Mile Hospice Volunteers offer support through the overwhelming emotions and practical realities of coping with illness. We offer many services, equipment and resources all at no charge thanks to generous donations and local fundraising.”

Haddow is asking people to check out 100miledistricthospice.org.

