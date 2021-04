Wayne Fletcher finds something he likes from Lana Rae Brooks at her Lana Rae’s Naturals’ booth at the Clinton Outdoor Market at Hunnies Mercantile Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press). Rowan Ralston takes a different view of the Outdoor Market at Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press). Madelyn Harrison shows off a pillow up for grabs at the Clinton Outdoor Market Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press). Christina Winiger, of Big Sky Ranch in Bridge Lake, was selling her goat’s milk soap and other handmade treasures at the Outdoor Market in Clinton Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press). Goat’s mile soap. Robin Fennell wanders the Outdoor Market in Clinton Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press). Peter Kolnburger, left and Rob Kolnburger were flogging binders and other used goods at the Outdoor Market in Clinton Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press). Debbie Rotenburger stands by as Patti and Len Brann check out her wares at Clinton’s Outdoor Market Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press).

The first market of the season kicked off at Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton on April 10.

People filtered through the market, which featured everything from food to second-hand goods and local crafts.

The market is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to p.m.

Clinton