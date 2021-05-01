Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)

Marianne Van Osch: Consider ‘inventive’ measures when burning

Canim Lake’s Peter Kristensen had many good ideas

At this time of year tangled weeds and scruffy grass call to the firebug in many of us. Thirty years ago it seemed that everyone burned off their stretch of ditch along the road. But now there is much more wind, so the old folks say. Burning anything is risky.

Peter Kristensen was our neighbour on South Canim Lake, just past the store. His small property sloped down from the road to the lake. He was an interesting man who delighted in showing visitors around his meticulous gardens.

Every spring he waited for the perfect day to burn off his lawn, when there was no wind and patches of snow edged the perimeter of his property. Early in the day, he would set out buckets of water and his garden hose.

His most interesting piece of firefighting equipment was a length of heavy wool carpet. Holes were drilled in one end of the carpet for a tow rope. When he was ready to start work, he soaked the carpet in the lake. He would put the carpet near the section he would be burning. When his fire crept close to the edge of the lawn, Kristenson pulled the carpet across the flames. In a few seconds, the fire was out. After several passes with the carpet, he would re-wet it with a bucket of water.

Kristensen was born in Vemp, Denmark, a small farming community. When WWII ended after five years of occupation, 16-year-old Kristensen was honoured to help ring the church bells.

READ MORE: Country singer found heaven in the Cariboo

After the war, he worked in Sweden. He was impressed with their forestry practices.

“The forests were all carefully managed. Every bit of wood was used,” he said. “I would get bundles of four-inch scraps from the mill and use them to power our tractors.

“In 1946 I joined the Danish army. Because I had experience working with horses on the farm and the fact that I wasn’t tall, I was assigned to the cavalry division. They wanted all of the cavalry to be the same height for appearances.”

Kristensen emigrated to Canada in 1950 to work on a farm near Petersfield, Manitoba.

By 1954, he was in B.C. working in construction. He came to Canim Lake to hunt and knew this was where he wanted to stay.

He worked at the Jens brothers’ sawmill at the end of the road, where there now is a boat launch. There was a busy community at the mill site, with bunkhouses, houses, and a school. Bingo nights and dances were held at the school, and on Friday nights everyone packed into cars and wagons to go on the rough road to Forest Grove for movie night. One night the mill burned and the busy life there became part of the past.

Kristensen went to work for the Kelletts, who had bought the old Canim Lake Store, repairing cabins. He also cut ice blocks in the winter and packed them in straw in an ice house that he improved with thicker doors and chinking.

After several years Kristensen and a partner started a construction business.

“We built houses all along the lake and a new store for the Kelletts. It was a good life back then. We took care of each other. There wasn’t a regular doctor in 100 Mile. One flew in from Williams Lake a couple of times a week. I remember he would arrange for medical supplies to be dropped from a plane for us. One time I drove a logger who was hurt as fast as I could to the hospital in Ashcroft, and another time I drove this woman who was having a baby to Williams Lake. Just about didn’t make it!”

The centerpiece of Kristensen’s property was his statue of the Little Mermaid, a replica of the one in the harbour in Copenhagen. She is now sitting at the home of Kristensen’s friend Valerie Sallenback, facing the beauty of Canim Lake, just as he would want her to do.

Kristensen was an inventive man, as many folks were then. He liked to tell everyone, “Do the best you can with what you got.” Maybe… make a fire carpet.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No slowing down for avid volunteer

Just Posted

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Marianne Van Osch: Consider ‘inventive’ measures when burning

Canim Lake’s Peter Kristensen had many good ideas

Elsie Urquhart volunteers for several community organizations, including the Stemete7uw'i Friendship Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
No slowing down for avid volunteer

Elsie Urquhart dedicates many hours to community organizations in South Cariboo

Katrina Pukacz (from left) holds her dog Daisy while out for a walk with her daughter Celina Alphonse and partner Alexis Alphonse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Centennial Park officially reopens

Everything next to the spray park is now accessible to the public

A map of the current power outage. (Photo submitted)
224 BC Hydro customers without power in Interlakes

The outage has been caused by a fallen tree

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
B.C.’s Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins, 1st Canadian player chosen in NFL draft

Holland, the 1st Canadian chosen, was the 4th pick of the 2nd round. Two more Canadians were drafted in the 3rd round.

Playland’s Corkscrew rollercoaster at the PNE. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver says PNE needs $8M from the province in order to survive

City says 111-year-old exhibition stands to lose nearly $15 million after closures throughout the last year

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

Most Read