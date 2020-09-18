Making lemonade while the sun shines

As the dog days of summer were coming to an end, two girls on Cariboo Trail decided to partake in the time-honoured tradition of opening a lemonade stand.
Payton Meindl, 10, and Caitlyn Querques, 11, said they were hanging out at a friend’s house on their phones and decided to sell lemonade to make a little money before they went back to school. “We were bored and we figured it would be a good way to spend time,” Querques said.
The girls set up their stand outside their homes, selling the refreshing drink for a $1 a cup to passing motorists and pedestrians. Meindl estimated they sold lemonade to at least 50 people.
