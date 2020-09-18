Making lemonade while the sun shines

A pair of sisters grab two cups of lemonade from Payton Meindi (far left) while Kaitlyn Querques watches. Meindi and Querques created their makeshift lemonade stand as something to do that wasn’t sitting around their house on their phones as said they served lemonade to at least 50 people along Cariboo Trail. (Patrick Davies photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
Kaitlyn Querques and Payton Meindl banded together to sell lemonade to passersby on Cariboo Trail this past week. (Patrick Davies photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
Kaitlyn Querques and Payton Meindl banded together to sell lemonade to passersby on Cariboo Trail this past week. (Patrick Davies photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
Kaitlyn Querques (from left) poses with her friends Ella Ritchey and Payton Meindl at their lemonade stand. (Patrick Davies photo- 100 Mile Free Press)

As the dog days of summer were coming to an end, two girls on Cariboo Trail decided to partake in the time-honoured tradition of opening a lemonade stand.

Payton Meindl, 10, and Caitlyn Querques, 11, said they were hanging out at a friend’s house on their phones and decided to sell lemonade to make a little money before they went back to school. “We were bored and we figured it would be a good way to spend time,” Querques said.

The girls set up their stand outside their homes, selling the refreshing drink for a $1 a cup to passing motorists and pedestrians. Meindl estimated they sold lemonade to at least 50 people.

