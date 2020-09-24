Making Friends

Doug Dent, centre, president of the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Society, presents a $5,000 cheque to (l-r) Rob Diether, Donna Perry, Wendy Hamblin and Murray Casey, of the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre in 100 MIle House.
Kelly Sinoski
100 Mile Free Press
