M.V. Lion hits the ice for annual fundraiser

Guesses are now being accepted for when the boat’s keel will touch the water

Mark Redl and Gil Vidler of the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club set up the M.V. Lion last week for the annual Ice Off Contest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club is looking to break the ice this year with the return of the Ice Off Contest.

Lions director and past-president Donna White said the club is excited to bring back the popular 108 Mile Ranch tradition after a two-year COVID-19 caused hiatus.

The Ice Off started 30 years ago when a 108 Mile Ranch resident salvaged an old boat from the dump. An idea was hatched to place the boat out on the ice of the 108 Mile Lake and see who could guess when it would touch the water. The club officially got the boat into position last week on Feb. 10 and has launched the contest to guess when it will hit the water.

“It’s a signal that spring is just around the corner. It’s a good fun thing that’s an easy way to do a bit of a fundraiser,” White said.

“The first year we didn’t have it we had a lot of comments asking why wasn’t the boat out yet. We have people all around the lake who watches it as soon as we’re getting close.”

Since its humble beginnings, the Ice Off has evolved into a fun fundraiser for the Lions Club. White said it costs $2 to enter a single guess on the date and time that the boat – dubbed the M.V. Lion – will hit the water. Thanks to a clock on the boat the club will know the exact date and time that happens, while the public will see a flag rise at the same time thanks to a simple weight and pully system.

Envelopes to enter the contest are available at the 108 Mile Supermarket, Mary’s Country Kitchen, the 108 Mile Canco gas station, Donex Pharmacy & Department Store, the Lac La Hache Bakery and 100 Mile Free Press.

The person with the closest guess will win $200, while the second closest will receive $100 chamber bucks from the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, and the third $50 in chamber bucks. There’s no limit on how many guesses an individual can make.

“It’s only two dollars to enter and you can win anything from $50 to $200 if you’re close without doing anything,” White said. “I think it’s a fun thing and a sign we’re getting back to normal.”

White said over the past two years, the club has supported the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society, 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society and other community organizations with little opportunity to refill their coffers.

Any money raised will go towards new putting on new community events.



100 Mile House