Lots still happening at the Lone Butte 4-H Club this summer

Lone Butte 4-H Club – Press report by Kelly Meier

Hi there, Kelly here. What’s going on with Lone Butte 4-H Club? Well, lots actually.

On March 8th, the club held its communications day. The results are:

– Educational Display – First place Senior Jorden S.

– Demonstrations – First place Senior team Jorden S/Cain K.

– First place junior team Alex K/Zoey H.

– Prepared Speeches Seniors first place tie Hannah M & Jorden S.

– Second place Skylar H.

– Third place Emersyn Q.

– Fourth place Kaia Q.

– Juniors first place – Kelly M.

In April and May club members have been working on their projects from home, with e-mailed lessons and virtual meetings to keep in touch with everyone. It’s weird, but it’s what the club has to do. Moving into June, the club is back on track for the successful completion of the 4-H year in August. Club members continue to work on their projects and are very excited about the annual auction on August 10 at the Williams Lake Stockyards in Williams Lake.

The club will be holding its Achievement Day on July 26 at the Lone Butte Community Hall, come on down and see what the members have been doing this year.

Lone Butte 4-H. (Submitted photo)

