Loon Bay Craft Market under new management

Colleen Schneider rubs the chin of her eight-week-old cockerpoo puppy Elsie at the Loon Bay Craft Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Loon Bay Craft Market is going strong this year with new market managers.

Lorelei Schneider, who took over managing the market this summer, said that they’ve got 30 craft vendors, including 3-D printed toys to charcuterie boards and woven goods to skincare products. All of them are local residents.

“For me, it was just an easy decision to step in and keep it going because we’re all a big family,” Schneider said. “It’s been fantastic. We’ve been starting to get more visitors from the campgrounds and we have people coming in from 100 Mile and Bridge Lake, so it’s fabulous.”

Schneider’s tenure running the market will be short, however, as she intends to transfer the manager position to Martin Pedersen and his wife Mai, who are helping her organize the market. The Deka Lake couple has been attending the market for the last four years selling stained glass and scroll-carved wood under the name Vine and Branches.

“I do the woodworking and my wife does the glass,” Pedersen said. “We really enjoy it and this is a great market right here, the perfect setting it’s just really wonderful.”

Pedersen said they’re looking forward to managing the market on their own next year. He said their goal will be to make sure everyone, vendor and attendee alike, will enjoy themselves whenever they attend.

The craft market takes place at the Loon Bay Resort on Sheridan Lake every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 3. Anyone looking to become a vendor is invited to email loonbaycraftmarket@gmail.com.



Mai and Martin Pedersen intend to take over running the Loon Bay Craft market next year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Keena Bentley, of the Whistletop Crew, was selling handpicked Morrel mushrooms harvested from the site of the Flat Lake wildfire at the Loon Bay Craft Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sue Ludtke checks out the hand-sewn hats and blankets created by her sister Shannon Ludtke from the Loon Bay Craft Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)