Loon Bay Craft Market returns this weekend

Evidentiary tire tracks when Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association advertising board was taken out late March (Diana Foster photo - submitted).

In late March, someone wiped out Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s advertising board at the bottom of Mahood Lake Road. A vehicle snapped two of the 6×6 posts, taking down two sheets of advertisers who support the community.

Thanks to community labour and support, and a $1,000 grant for assistance from the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) the mess was cleaned up and the posts and boards replaced in very short order.

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) and the CRD have confirmed there will be no DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary bingo games, nor the Summer Fishing Derby during this year. Similarly, the Sulphurous/Hathaway August Fishing Derby was also cancelled.

The very popular Loon Bay Craft Market is back this weekend, May 22, and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 4. And while it’s called a craft market, I hear that it includes some delicious baked goods. Vendors who wish to book a space should e-mail Amy at: loonbaycraftmarket@gmail.com

Interlakes Farmers’ Market and Flea Market at Interlakes Service Centre will reopen Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., from June 5 through Sept. 4. Vendors’ drop-in fee is $12 per booth, while minors pay $8 per booth.

All foods are welcome including eggs, veggies, honey, dairy, meat, bread, baked goods, pickles, jams, treats and sweets or whatever you have. Garden plants are also accepted.

Vendors who wish to book for the whole season should do so ASAP, to ensure their goods can be advertised. Drop-ins need to book by the Thursday before the Saturday market and note what they are selling.

Questions and bookings should be directed to David Laing at 250-644-0490.

Belated birthday bubbly goes to Nicki Bonter, Penny Millway – who hit a special number – Herb Moser and Dave Ostlund.

Birthday wishes also go to Alamu Durand, Sherry Fossum, Gail Larson, Vera Rottluff, Olga Tomlinson and Mary Weight

Wedding anniversary congratulations go to Shelly and Carel Durand on their 40th on May 30; to Donna & Duncan Jarvis’ 58th, and Ursula & Martin Scherrer’s 36th, both on June 1; and especially to Dolores & John Frames’ 65th on June 9.

